Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $237.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $238.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.