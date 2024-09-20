Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $95.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

