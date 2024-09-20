Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Tenable worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Tenable by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 352,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,568,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $236,847.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,150.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $236,847.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,150.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,429,076 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

