LHM Inc. Purchases 8,361 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LHM Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.5% of LHM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LHM Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.