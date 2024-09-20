Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $18,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $206.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

