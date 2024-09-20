Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $76,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $282.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $283.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

