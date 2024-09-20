Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,427 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

