SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Reduced by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 2.7% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $421.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.34. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $422.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

