Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,911 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $60,189,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,426,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,466,191,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $60,189,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,426,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,466,191,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,124 shares of company stock worth $280,045,189 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.08.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MA opened at $493.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $458.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

