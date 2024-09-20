Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Booking comprises 0.8% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $67,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,017.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,771.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,720.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

