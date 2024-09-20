Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $20.91 Million Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 219,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,075,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Veralto Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $109.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion and a PE ratio of 33.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.58. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

