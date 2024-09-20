ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after buying an additional 75,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,954,404,000 after acquiring an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,115.65 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,109.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,072.23.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

