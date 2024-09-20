Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.19 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,267 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $238.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

