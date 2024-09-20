Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Newmont were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,988,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,594,000 after buying an additional 2,671,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,445,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Newmont Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEM opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

