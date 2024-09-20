D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $197.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

