Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.95.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $225.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.