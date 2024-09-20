Etfidea LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Etfidea LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.2% of Etfidea LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $128.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.35.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

