Elite Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ASML comprises 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $828.16 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $876.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $941.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

