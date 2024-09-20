First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,500 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

