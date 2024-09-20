Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $74.23 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,860 shares of company stock worth $8,333,834. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

