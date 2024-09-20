Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 147.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 5.7 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.