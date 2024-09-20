Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 10,587 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $238.29 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.59 and a 200-day moving average of $209.10.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

