Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,542 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.68. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,508. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

