The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $154.55 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $154.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.07.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

