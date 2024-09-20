Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $59.57 million and $5.17 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002116 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,653,438,436 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

