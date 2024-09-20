Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Sells 1,296 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $29,509.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,040.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shivani Stumpf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Shivani Stumpf sold 1,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $39,122.16.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 832,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,681. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWSC. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,547,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after acquiring an additional 935,648 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter worth $15,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 17.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 597,521 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

