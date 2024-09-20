Callan Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.53% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $67,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after buying an additional 3,392,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 828,234 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,339,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,493,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,698,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after buying an additional 131,963 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

