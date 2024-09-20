TrueFi (TRU) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $116.79 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0991 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $116.79 million and approximately $24.47 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.69 or 0.00261962 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,263,325,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,868,477 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,263,325,829.1551602 with 1,178,865,783.210831 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.10807114 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $22,442,036.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.