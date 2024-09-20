dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.53 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and $27,434.28 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99633688 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $36,156.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

