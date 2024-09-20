TNC Coin (TNC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.33

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. TNC Coin has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $13.33 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00027008 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $13.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

