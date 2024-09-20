BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $869.03 million and $20.06 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001369 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000725 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

