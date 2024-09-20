Dymension Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $365.09 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Dymension has a market cap of $365.09 million and $27.98 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00002852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.69 or 0.00261962 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,033,523,948 coins and its circulating supply is 203,646,728 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,033,495,998 with 203,573,487 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 2.02433097 USD and is up 6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $31,101,405.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.