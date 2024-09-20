HI Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $229,233.60 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047861 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $253,648.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

