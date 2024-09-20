Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $4.02 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.02 or 0.00006384 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $74.91 million and approximately $244.90 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.0191578 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $480.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

