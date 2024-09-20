Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 27,832 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $424,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,109.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,892.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,157.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,182.92.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

