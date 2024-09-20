Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 30,800 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,454,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $243,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 62.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Aptiv by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 197,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,654 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 20.2% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Aptiv stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

