Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,984,700 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,018,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,984,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $229,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,772,000 after buying an additional 182,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

