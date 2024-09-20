HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Holdings Lifted by Promethos Capital LLC

Promethos Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. HSBC accounts for approximately 2.7% of Promethos Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,781 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in HSBC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 19.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 28.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.53.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

