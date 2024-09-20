7,204 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Promethos Capital LLC

Promethos Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.8% of Promethos Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $704.32 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $715.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $303.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $661.93 and a 200 day moving average of $639.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

