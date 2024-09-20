Callan Capital LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $217.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $222.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.34.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

