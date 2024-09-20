Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

