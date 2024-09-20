Callan Capital LLC Sells 697 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $111.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.