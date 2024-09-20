FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.000-21.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY25 guidance to $20.00-21.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $300.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.32 and its 200 day moving average is $274.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FedEx from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $339.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.13.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

