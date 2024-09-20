Coin98 Hits Market Cap of $106.38 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $106.38 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002116 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

