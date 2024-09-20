Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $733.86 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,183 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $733,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,870,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $158.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.31.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

