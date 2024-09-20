Davidson Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $1,002,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,711,933.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,369. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $123.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.19. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.