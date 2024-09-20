Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,986,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 98,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSCO opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

