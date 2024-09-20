Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,986,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 98,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
VSCO opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria’s Secret & Co.
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.