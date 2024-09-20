Joseph Group Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 4.7% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $59.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.