Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,785 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $475,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

