Davidson Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,894 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $900,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

NYSE FI opened at $178.79 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $178.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

